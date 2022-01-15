Bulls vs. Celtics final score: A short handed Chicago squad falls short in Boston

Despite missing two starters in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine the Chicago Bulls had a chance to win it with nine seconds left against the Boston Celtics. It was a hard fought effort from a short handed team who also happened to battle back from being down 12 to even being up by six late in the fourth quarter. However, four free throws by Robert Williams gave the hometown Celtics a two point lead. Off the inbound, DeMar DeRozan was immediately doubled and kicked it out to Nikola Vucevic at the top of the arc. The big man, who had a team high 27 points, had a wide open three-point look from straightaway. But his attempt was short and clanked off the front rim. Chicago had one last crack at forcing overtime when DeRozan collected the miss, spun, and shot a fadeaway just outside of the paint. Sadly, the shot never hit the rim as it floated just underneath it and sealed the Bulls third straight loss 114-112.

Make no mistake about, this was a solid performance from a Chicago team that was missing numerous rotation players. They shot 50.6 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep. They moved the ball well and always searched for solid shots, generating 31 assists on 44 made baskets. Unlike the past two games, Chicago didn’t stumble over themselves with self inflicted mistakes, having just six turnovers.

After a couple of rough games, Vucevic bounced back with a solid offensive night. He was hitting shots from the outside off the PNR or in kick out situations. In the post he punished Boston whenever he had a mismatch and also did a solid job getting good position on his post touches to make it easier on himself. DeRozan finished with 23 points despite having just nine through the first three quarters. He struggled to knock down shots consistently, shooting just 35 percent for the game. But in the fourth quarter he turned on the jets and got some big buckets for Chicago. DeRozan found other ways to contribute than just scoring, with seven assists and eight rebounds. Coby White finished with 19 points, knocking down five three-pointers in the process. He continues to play some of the best basketball of his career. Alfonzo McKinnie just had four points while he struggled with foul trouble, picking up four of them.

Ayo Dosunmu had one of the best games of his young career, finishing with a double double of 21 points and 10 assists. With Ball out Chicago was missing another lead ball handler and the rookie stepped up big time in that the role, showing why he was one of college basketball’s best players last season. He was attacking the rim in transition, playing solid defense on numerous Celtics players, and splashed three-point shots from the corner when left open.

The bench only scored a combined 18 points amongst four guys but they all gave decent minutes. Malcolm Hill, on his Bulls debut, play especially well. In 18 minutes even though he had just five points he was everywhere Chicago needed him. He was holding his own defensively and made the right plays when needed. Matt Thomas had five while Troy Brown Jr. had just two points but grabbed three rebounds. Tony Bradley made all of his three field goals for six points and had two boards.

As for Boston, they had five players in double figures, led by the 23 of Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He had some big shots down the stretch when Chicago had the lead late in the fourth. Dennis Schroeder had 16 while Williams had a double of 14 and 13 rebounds. He was living at the rim, feasting on Chicago’s pick and roll defense. Each time the Celtics would have Williams roll to the hoop, it would pay off as either a Bulls big showed too much or was too slow to get back, leaving him open for an easy alley-oop. He also hit the go-ahead free throws in crunch time after Vucevic fouled him while fighting for a rebound on Chicago’s second to last offensive possession. Josh Richardson was the Celtics biggest spark off the bench with 13 points.

After what happened in the past two games, it was nice to see the Bulls come out with some fight on the road. They grinded the entire game and even looked like they were going to snatch a key win away from home. But they just couldn’t stop Boston in crunch time and missed open looks on the offensive end. A loss always stings, especially one that comes down to the final shot, but there are positives to take away from this game. The play of the young guys in White and Dosunmu along with Vucevic having a bounce back game. DeMar picking things up in the fourth quarter again and above all, the overall effort of the team level was much higher.

Chicago’s lead at the top of the conference is dwindling. They are just half a game ahead of the Nets for first place in the East. Next on their schedule is a Monday afternoon against a red hot Grizzlies squad led by Ja Morant.