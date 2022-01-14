Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls humbled by Nets

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom with day-after thoughts on the Bulls’ embarrassing loss to the Nets on ESPN. While we’re not overreacting, this loss showed the importance of Alex Caruso and other key absences while also displaying the need for roster upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. We addressed possible moves and answered fan questions in the wake of Wednesday’s debacle.
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
