Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview and thread: a late-night national-TV showdown

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Hopefully the Chicago Bulls didn’t expend too much energy in their 133-87 blowout win against the bottom feeding Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Because the schedule is about to get tough.

Tonight, a date with the Brooklyn Nets who are looking up at the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings. Right now, the Bulls have a 2.5 game cushion over the Nets. The Bulls have already beaten the Nets twice this season and have the season series wrapped even if tonight doesn’t break the Bulls way. Brooklyn could be without Harden and Irving tonight (the latter they are kind of used to playing without at this point I’d imagine) so this is definitely a game you’d love to see the Bulls win.

For some reason, the game is at 9:00, even though the 6:30 slot on ESPN is an objectively worse matchup between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks. So be sure to get your fix of caffeine before the game.

After tonight, the Bulls have another tough game on tap. On Friday, the Bulls welcome the Golden State Warriors to the United Center hoping to avenge an embarrassing loss back in November out in California. There may be two more stars missing in that one (Draymond Green is not traveling, and Klay Thompson is likely to be rested on their back-to-back), but it’s still a tough matchup.

No matter how many good teams the Bulls beat, it seems like there is always pressure to beat the next one to really prove themselves to the doubters. We know that the Bulls are legit, and tend to to overvalue regular-season matchups against marquee teams, but really it’s just another game on the schedule.

Unless of course, the Bulls win then they are the favorites to win the conference and make The Finals!

Injury Report:

Alex Caruso is still out in health and safety protocols.

The Nets are a little banged up right now. James Harden is listed as questionable with a left knee hyper extension. Joe Harris, who does a lot of good things for Brooklyn, continues to sit out after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle at the end of November. Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable because of an injury to his ankle. Nick Claxton is also questionable while LaMarcus Aldridge is out. Noteworthy that the Nets do have a game scheduled for tomorrow, but it’s against the Thunder.

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. CDT . ESPN