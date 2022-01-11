Cash Considerations Podcast: The Bulls’ streak is over

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak coming to an end with an ugly loss to the Mavericks. While there’s no reason to be doom and gloom over a single loss, Chicago’s defense has slipped of late and will be something to watch with a bunch of tough games coming up. We also discuss Coby White’s continued strong play and go more into why the Bulls should make an all-in move for a player like Jerami Grant, who has a lot of connections to the organization.

