Bulls vs. Wizards game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

A day after the New Years Eve Heave, the Bulls are on a back-to-back in D.C. to face the Wizards.

The Wiz have a 1-day rest advantage, last playing on the 30th where they beat the Cavs at home.

As this is the protocols era, we should look at that aspect of the matchup first and foremost. The Wizards are not too terribly affected except they do have a lot of point guards out in Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto, and Brad Wanamaker (who they just signed as a hardship exception and started last game) are all out. I am not sure who they will use at guard next to Bradley Beal.

Washington had a Bulls-esque hot start to the season but unlike our Bulls they have settled into mediocrity, and actually have a better record than you’d expect with the league’s 23rd ranked point differential.

No updates on the Bulls injury front: the players who were out yesterday did not travel to Washington so they’re still unavailable.

Game Time: 6pm Central, NBC Sports Chicago