the Bulls have a COVID outbreak

Grim news on the day after the shorthanded Bulls fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers: they will be even more shorthanded for their next game.

Derrick Jones was announced as entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and is now the 5th member of the team to be in there currently. Jones joins DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green. Alex Caruso is still a few days away from returning with a hamstring injury.

I don’t know the various timelines for all of these guys and when they are likely to receive two consecutive negative tests, but at the least all these guys will be out (Caruso is a maybe) for Saturday night’s game in Miami.

There are so many out that the Bulls are granted two ‘Hardship Exception’ slots to add to the roster. They used one of these yesterday to bring in Stanley Johnson, the veteran forward who was in training camp this year until being cut preseason. Johnson wasn’t with the team last night but should be in time for Saturday. The Bulls have already ‘called up’ their players who were previously in the GLeague in Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook, and Marko Simonovic.

By my count that’s 11 available players. So not at the level where there’s serious discussion of game postponements, and the Bulls will just have to ride this out. One positive relative circumstance is that they have more rest than usual, with only 3 games scheduled between today and December 19th.