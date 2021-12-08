Cash Considerations Podcast: Raging Bulls

Jason and Ricky are feeling the Bulls’ good vibes after a huge win over the Nuggets to make it four victories in a row, despite missing a number of key players. Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan are the latest to deal with health issues, but it hasn’t stopped Chicago from winning. We discuss just how legit this Bulls team is and what kind of moves they can make to ensure they’re in the title conversation.

