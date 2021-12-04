Bulls vs. Nets game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

The Bulls have rebounded from a brief stretch of ::tugs collar:: with quality wins against the Hornets and Knicks. They’ve stayed at 8 losses cementing themselves as the sole owner of the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and if the season ended today that’d be weird because it’s only December 4th folks.

The Bulls got an off-day in NYC (debateable if that actually lends itself to ‘rest’) and go to Brooklyn to face the Nets tonight. The Nets are 1.5 games ahead of them in the East’s top seed, who’ve gone 9-2 since their loss in Chicago on November 8th, and the only losses being to the West’s best in the Suns and Warriors.

The Nets did play last night, though it was at home against a Towns-less Timberwolves team that they beat 110-105, where at least Kevin Durant and James Harden both played over 35 minutes.

Injury Report

The Bulls injuries are kind of taking the shine off this matchup, unfortunately. They will be far from full strength as both Coby White and Javonte Green are out due to COVID protocols, and much worse is the potential absence of Alex Caruso, who’s listed as questionable with a hamstring strain. Caruso has been insanely valuable all season, maybe best exemplified recently with his +22 lineup performance against the Knicks, plus the only other game he was out the Bulls were drilled by the friggin’ Rockets.

For the Nets, nothing new. Joe Harris was out the last time these two teams faced and has since gone under the knife for what will be a multi-month absence.

Game Time: 7pm Central, NBC Sports Chicago