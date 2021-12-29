Cash Considerations Podcast: The Zach attack is back

Jason and Ricky discuss the return of Zach LaVine to the lineup for the Bulls’ wins over the Pacers and Hawks. We talk about the LaVine-DeMar DeRozan duo and how far they can take the Bulls, as well as how a rejuvenated Nikola Vucevic is helping get them to another level offensively. We also touch on the Ayo Dosunmu vs. Coby White dynamic as we approach 2022.

