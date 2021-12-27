In the second game of a back to back and on the road, the Chicago Bulls got a big offensive night from all of their key performers. Both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were cooking all night as they scored 30 and 35 points respectively. Nikola Vucevic stepped up in the fourth quarter, knocking down some key shots from three to help close out the game and finish with 24 points. Between the three of them, they combined for 89 points en route to a 130-118 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

The trio’s contributions didn’t just come in the scoring department alone. LaVine logged nine assists while both DeRozan (10 dimes) and Vucevic (17 rebounds) had double doubles. It was all part of what was a solid and efficient night for Chicago offensively. As a team they shot 54.8 percent from the field and were on fire from deep, hitting 48.6 percent of their attempts from that range. The Bulls did a splendid job of taking care of the basketball, turning the ball over just 10 times.

It was a rough start for Chicago early on as the return of Trae Young proved to be troublesome for them defensively. Coby White had a tough time trying to stop the All-Star guard and the Hawks took as much as a nine point lead in the first. Chris Fleming initially stuck with White even after calling a timeout but eventually subbed in Ayo Dosunmu to guard Young. The rookie did a much better job stopping him and made it a bit harder for the Atlanta offense to generate such easy looks. The Bulls were able to get some better shots up in the final two minutes and it ended up only being a five point gap by the quarter was over.

The start of the second saw Chicago’s bench plus DeRozan and White hold serve against Atlanta’s mostly reserve unit. Although the lead didn’t shrink at all, the Bulls looked much sharper on both ends of the court which was an improvement given what happened in the first. Then with five minutes left, LaVine started heating up. He was knocking down jumpers off the dribble and also getting to the basket, finishing despite contact. By the time the half ended he was scorching hot, having scored 17 points in the quarter to completely flip the game in the Bulls direction. Chicago took the lead with three minutes left and walked into the locker room up 69-63. LaVine even knocked down a jumper as time expired despite having a defender draped all over him. Despite looking sluggish to start, the Bulls rebounded with a strong second quarter.

Chicago’s lead expanded into double digits in the third as it was now White’s turn to have a big quarter offensively. After struggling defensively in the first, he responded with 10 points in the quarter including a dunk after driving down the baseline.

White was confident in his shot, hitting two three-pointers to punish the Atlanta defense when they helped off of him. This was the type of offense the Bulls need more consistently from him. He has shown in the past that he can stretch the floor offensively when called upon. Atlanta switched to a zone briefly near the end of the quarter and the Bulls took advantage. Matt Thomas knocked down two shots from downtown, pushing the lead all the way up to 16. The Bulls played a bit sloppy to finish the third and it opened the door for the Hawks to cut the deficit back to single digits. But a jumper from DDR made it an 11 point game heading into the final quarter.

Things got tense quickly in the fourth as Atlanta, led mostly by Cam Reddish, began to shoot themselves back into it. He had 11 points within the first six minutes of the quarter and in a flash it was a three-point game. Chicago had to sub some of their starters back into the game at this point to make sure Atlanta didn’t ride the momentum to completing the comeback. But when the Bulls needed him the most, Vucevic stepped up. He made back to back three-pointers to make it an eight point game and settle things down a bit. However Atlanta still kept themselves in it as Young began to knock down shots and also draw fouls to get to the line. It was interesting strategy by Chicago to have Javonte Green guard Young down the stretch, even with Dosunmu on the court. Once again however, Vucevic came up with plays to keep the Hawks at bay. He scored a clutch and-one off an offense rebound then with the shot clock winding down, he threw up a prayer from three and banked it in, extending the lead back to double digits with 3:15 left. Then after a DeRozan step back jumper and a Vucevic free throw, LaVine lost the ball on a possession but it went straight to White in the corner. He rose up and splashed a three of his own, giving Chicago a 14 point lead with 1:19 to go, sealing the victory for the Bulls.

White finished with 13 points on five of 11 shooting while also adding in four rebounds. Green was the only Chicago scorer to not score double digits, notching just two points which was on a runner early in the first. He contributed in other ways, however, with six rebounds and had decent defense throughout the whole game.

Thomas led the bench in scoring with nine points, with five of his six attempts coming from three. Dosunmu pitched in with eight points and two assists and like mentioned before, he played really solid defense on Young in the first quarter to stop the Bulls from leaking points. Brown Jr. added seven, making one of his four attempts from downtown while Tyler Cook was the only big who played off the bench with two points and four rebounds.

Atlanta was led by the 33 of Reddish, who hit eight shots from three-point land. Young had 29 points in his return including going 12 of 12 from the line. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points while Gorgui Dieng had 12 points off the bench.

This was a solid win for Chicago. They worked themselves back into the game and then their stars caught fire offensively at the perfect times. It’s a wonderful product to watch when all three of them are lighting it up. LaVine took over the second, Vucevic the fourth, and DeRozan was constantly humming from midrange all game as he usually does. This is the second time in three games the Bulls have scored 130 or more and they haven’t scored less than a 100 points in more than a month. The offense is heating up and it’s no coincidence that it’s happening as soon as they get their main offensive guys back playing together.

Chicago’s record is now 21-10 and they return home for a game against these same Hawks.