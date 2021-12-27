Bulls vs. Hawks game preview and live open thread: there will be a game

There isn’t much to preview in these games these days: it’s all about who is available and who is not.

For the Bulls, they returned to the court after 6 days without games with many of their players available to produce a great-shooting effort in a win over the visiting Pacers.

Now, having to play another game so soon, and travel, may mean there’s potential for a letdown. But in these protocol times of the NBA right now that doesn’t matter as much as who is available for the opposing team.

And the Atlanta Hawks are where the Bulls were 2 weeks ago where they almost don’t have enough players to play...almost.

Nate McMillan: "We'll have 10 or 11 guys in uniform so we are going to play this game." — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) December 27, 2021

Get PUMPED

Injury Report:

Same as yesterday for the Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr., Alfonzo McKinnie, and Patrick Williams are out.

We didn’t post on this yesterday but there was news on the permanent roster: McKinnie earned a rest-of-the-season contract with the team, but that forced a roster move and Alize Johnson was released.

For the Hawks...again, this is the real story for tonight. And like other recent games it’s more useful to say who is available. I threw in an extra fake name, can you find it?

Clint Capela, Bogdon Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Gorgui Dieng, Cat Barber, Chaundee Brown, Malik Ellison, Shaquille Porter, Malcolm Hill, Skylar Mays, Lance Stephenson

The Hawks have 10 guys available, which is obviously enough to play, but the roster challenges are real.



— No power forwards



— Only 2 center options



— Only 2 point guard options



— 5 guys who weren’t on the team a week ago — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 27, 2021

Game Time: 6:30pm central, NBC Sports Chicago and NBATV