Cash Considerations Podcast: Return of the Bulls

The Bulls are back after a COVID-19 hiatus, and they returned with big wins over the Lakers and Rockets. Jason and Ricky discuss DeMar DeRozan’s continued excellence, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White trying to find their way, Lonzo Ball’s brilliance and some of the unsung heroes of the last couple of games. We also go over all the COVID craziness going on across the NBA.

Note: This was recorded before Raptors-Bulls was postponed.

