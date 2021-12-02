Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

Chicago Bulls (14-8) at New York Knicks (11-10)

It’s time for Chicago Bulls versus New York Knicks round three.

The two teams have split the first two contests and both games have been ferociously competitive with a playoff atmosphere throughout.

The Knicks have been falling a bit as of late. They are only one game above .500 and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Although the fact that they are 11-10 and own the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference right now, kind of speaks to how much the conference as a whole has improved this season. The Western Conference only has six teams with records above .500.

For the Bulls, recent news has been the great play of Vucevic, we finally got the version of the veteran big man that we’ve all been waiting for in that win against the Charlotte Hornets. He tallied a season-high 30 points, was finally efficient from the field (6-for-6 from 3-point land), made it a double-double by grabbing 14 rebounds, and added five assists for good measure.

Maybe not so coincidentally, Vucevic’ offensive explosion coincided with arguably the Bulls best collective effort this season on that side of the ball. The Bulls scored a season-high 133 points with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine also accumulating 25+ points to go along with Vucevic’s 30.

The Bulls attention now turns to beating the New York Knicks, a matchup that has produced competitive, fun basketball all season long. Also, have we mentioned at all this year that Tom Thibodeau, Taj Gibson, and Derrick Rose all are with the Knicks?

Injury Report:

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they will be without the services of Coby White for the foreseeable future. White, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. He is required to stay away from the team for at least 10 days. It’s another surge of bad luck for a young Bulls guard who has been through a lot early in his NBA career. White, of course, is the second Bulls player to contract COVID-19 this season after Nikola Vucevic tested positive for it last month and had to miss seven games.

For the Knicks, RJ Barrett is listed as questionable with a non-COVID-19 related illness. He’s is the Knicks second leading scorer this season.

Game Time: 6:30 P.M., NBC Sports Chicago+; NBA TV