Cash Considerations Podcast: NBA finally puts Bulls on COVID break

After two blowouts with a decimated roster, the NBA finally decided to put the Bulls’ season on pause by postponing their next two games. Chicago now has 10 players in COVID protocols, and it was ridiculous it took as long as it did to finally decide to postpone games. Jason and Ricky talk about the Bulls’ unfortunate situation, as well as the ongoing struggles of Nikola Vucevic.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.