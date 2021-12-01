Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls at the quarter mark with Chris Herring

Cash Considerations welcomes Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring to the pod to talk about the Bulls at the quarter mark of the season. We discuss Nikola Vucevic’s breakout game against the Hornets, Coby White’s role on the team, DeMar DeRozan’s brilliance and just how good this Bulls squad can be. We then look ahead to another Bulls/Knicks matchup by discussing Kemba Walker’s benching before finishing up with a fun chat about Chris’ upcoming book, Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks.

