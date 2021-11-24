Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls surviving brutal schedule

Jason and Ricky discuss the end of the Bulls’ road trip and the tough back-to-back against the Knicks and Pacers back at the United Center. While there were some disappointments, the Bulls have done an admirable job surviving this brutal stretch of the schedule. We also highlight a Nikola Vucevic update, the return of Coby White, Alex Caruso’s injury, DeMar DeRozan’s clutch play and more as the Bulls head into Thanksgiving.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.