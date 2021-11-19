Bulls vs. Nuggets final score: Chicago concludes road trip with another win

It’s a pattern that you just love to see.

All season, the Chicago Bulls have bounced back from losses with big wins, continuing that pattern tonight by following up a brutal collapse against the Portland Trail Blazers a couple nights ago with a big 114-108 win against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

LaVine was his usual, magical self scoring 36 points on 14-for-24 from the field. Derrick Jones Jr. was the second star of the game for the Bulls, nearly notching a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds. DeMar DeRozan contributed 26 points but needed 21 shots to do it and Alex Caruso continues to hound opposing ball handlers with more highlight-reel level plays on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bulls also hit all 24 of the free throws they attempted which always helps out. Here are some of the Bulls non-free throw :) highlights.

too many Chicago Bulls highlights tonight to talk about in just one tweet. so here's a mixtape.

With Nuggets star Nikola Jokic out, it was Zach LaVine hitting clutch shots to edge the Nuggets late. To be honest, the Nuggets were hitting a ton of contested shots in the fourth quarter which were keeping in them in game.

It’s a happy ending to the always brutal West Coast swing and also marks an occasion the Bulls haven’t been able to celebrate in forever.

This was the #Bulls starting lineup the last time they won in Denver before tonight.



15 years ago! Still can't get over that.

The Bulls finish their West Coast swing a very respectable 3-2 (which could have very easily been 4-1). They also played Dallas in this stretch at the United Center, so really they just went 4-2 (should have been 5-1) against some of the best teams the Western Conference has to offer. Add in an early season victory against the Utah Jazz and the Bulls have already created an impressive resume of wins against the Western Conference.

It’s something that we aren’t used to seeing especially lately.

Looking ahead after a date with Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and Tom Thibodeau on Sunday, the schedule softens for a bit.