Cash Considerations Podcast: Showtime Bulls!

After getting pounded by the Warriors to start a road trip without Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls bounced back with wins over the Clippers and Lakers at Staples Center. Jason and Ricky discuss the great vibes after the two big wins and highlight the play of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. We finish with a little talk about tampering and a funky new Bulls nickname.

