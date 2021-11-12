Cash Considerations Podcast: Many people are saying the Bulls are back

Jason and Ricky welcome Stephen Noh to the pod to discuss the Bulls’ big victory over the Mavericks and the general good vibes around the team. Just how good can this Bulls team be? They’re showing so far that they’re the real deal, but Nikola Vucevic’s positive COVID-19 test ahead of a tough five-game West Coast trip brings some adversity.
