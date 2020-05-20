Saddiq Bey + Nicolas Batum + a 3 (or more) team draft day trade

SB Nation

I really like Villanova SF Saddiq Bey & believe that he would be a great fit for this team. He is extremely underated. I have seen recent mock drafts that have him falling all the way to the 2nd round.

The highest that I have seen him being mocked is #14 to the Blazers. I am not advocating that we "reach" or "overdraft" him at #7 overall, even though he might eventually prove to be worth it, so we need to trade down several spots from about #11-14.

I also want us to trade Thaddeus Young & Tomas Satoransky to a contender, thus maximizing their trade value. It also makes sense to take back a bad expiring contract in return + future draft assets.

Nicolas Batum has a player option for more than $27 million that he will certainly exercise. Young & Satoransky will make more than a combined $23.5 million next season while Ryan Arcidiacono will make $3 million.

If we re-sign our 3 restricted free agents (Dunn + Valentine + Harrison) without trading any of them, then we won't have room on our roster for Arcidiacono, too many guards. We can also trade our 2nd-rounder (#47) due to having a full roster.

So I am talking about at least a 3-team & probably a 4-team trade involving the Bulls, Hornets (Batum), 1 of the 4 teams who draft from 11th-14th + a contender, unless the Spurs think that they are. Our offer would be:

  1. 2020 NBA Draft #7 overall selection
  2. 2020 NBA Draft #47 overall selection
  3. PF Thaddeus Young
  4. G/SF Tomas Satoransky
  5. G Ryan Arcidiacono
Our return would be:
  1. 2020 NBA Draft #11-14 (just 1 of those 4, not all 4)
  2. PF Nicolas Batum (not really a wing anymore)
  3. future draft assets (from the contender)
Our 2020-'1 depth chart:
  1. White/Dunn/Harrison
  2. LaVine/Valentine/Mokoka
  3. Porter/Hutchison/Bey
  4. Markkanen/Batum/Felicio
  5. Carter/Gafford/Kornet
Porter + Batum + Felicio all have expiring contracts & will be replaced during the 2021 off-season by draft choices + hopefully 1 of the top free agents available. I have no problem with Luke Kornet as our 3rd center. We could do worse than him.

